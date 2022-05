The average price of a gallon of gas has officially surpassed $6 for the first time in California — and U.S. — history. The Golden State set a new record Wednesday with an average per-gallon cost of $6.05, though the price climbed as high as $7 in remote Mono County, according to AAA. The national average, meanwhile, was nearly $1.50 cheaper at $4.56 per gallon.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO