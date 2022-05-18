ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Duluth Denfeld baseball tops Proctor on Tuesday

WDIO-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duluth Denfeld Hunters baseball team, took on the...

www.wdio.com

WDIO-TV

Superior softball pitches no-hitter, Esko wins on Wednesday

The Superior softball team was visiting Proctor on Wednesday, while Esko faced Cloquet. The Spartans Emma Raye would hit a home run in her first at bat. That solo homer would be the difference as Superior's Haley Zembo would pitch a no hitter, in the 5-0 win. Esko hosted Cloquet,...
ESKO, MN
WDIO-TV

Pack of Two Harbors Agates sign National Letters of Intent

Two Harbors celebrated six seniors who signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their academic and athletic careers on Thursday. One of those Agates included Clark Nelson who put his pen to paper to play football for North Dakota State College of Science. It's a move he says the Two Harbors coaching staff readied him for.
TWO HARBORS, MN
WDIO-TV

UWS softball Kaela Kraemer named 2022 NFCA All-Region second team

The University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) softball junior Kaela Kraemer has been named 2022 NFCA All-Region second team. Kramer had one of her best seasons yet, hitting .453 with 56 runs scored, nine doubles, four triples 71 stolen bases. Which was an NCAA DIII best. She helping the the Yellowjackets...
SUPERIOR, WI
WDIO-TV

Hawks softball pitcher Natalie Vitek pitched her first ever no hitter

Hermantown Hawks softball pitcher Natalie Vitek pitched her first ever no hitter Monday, in a 13-0 win over Grand Rapids. Which consisted of eight strike outs, and one walk. Not only can she throw, Vitek also boosted the team, going 4-4 at the plate with a single in the first, fourth, and fifth and a double in the second.
HERMANTOWN, MN
WDIO-TV

Eight athletes sign National Letters of Intent at Duluth East

Eight different athletes from Duluth East signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic and academic careers. The list includes Ian Morse who is heading to Saint Michael's College for DII cross country skiing. "We obviously have great athletics here and we have a great ski team. This...
WDIO-TV

Wolfpack girl's lacrosse battle back for win against Stealth

The Duluth Wolfpack girl's lacrossse team was taking on the Proctor/Hermantown stealth on Tuesday. Stealth got off to an early 4-1 lead with goals from Gabbie Arnston, and Jessi Kukowski. Hannah Martin would score in the Wolfpacks come from behind 12-9 win.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Kharma Forsman

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for Thursday, May 19: Kharma Forsman. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Holiday Film Shooting In Duluth, Looking For Background Actors

Calling all holiday movie lovers, this could be a fun opportunity for you. A Christmas movie will be filming in Duluth beginning later this month - and you could be in it!. Lately, there have been a bunch of projects that have filmed in Duluth and surrounding areas. For example, a comedy television pilot recently wrapped filming in Chisholm. The show only filmed one episode but the town provided the perfect backdrop needed for the show!
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Marley Mousseau

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for Wednesday May 18: Marley Mousseau. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a...
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Historic Bridges Fail to Withstand Raging Rivers in Minnesota

Rivers raging with excess spring snowmelt and rainfall have all combined to cause trouble for several historic bridges in Minnesota. You gotta respect Mother Nature here in Minnesota, right? A year ago, much of the state was embroiled in a massive drought that caused many rivers, streams, and waterfalls to slow to a trickle. On top of that, lightning strikes then sparked several massive wildfires that charred thousands of dry acres of forest.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Anneliese

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Take A Look Inside Warship USS Minneapolis-St. Paul

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) – A new warship will be commissioned in Duluth this weekend. The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is a Freedom-class combat ship built in Marinette, Wisconsin. The ship was launched and christened in June 2019. The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is a state-of-the-art ship, designed for speed and shallow water near shore combat. “Using a shallow jet ski allows us significant maneuverability in the littorals and give us the advantage in that area that most ships with deep drafts do not have,” said Alfonza White, the Milwaukee-born commander of the ship. He and his crew of 140 are proud to work onboard a ship...
DULUTH, MN
WTIP

Northern Minnesota tick and mosquito outlook for the summer season

The wet conditions this spring have delayed deer tick emergence in Northern Minnesota. However, the recent warm temperatures provided the ticks with a needed boost. That isn’t welcome news for residents and visitors to Cook County. As a result, the spring routine of daily tick checks has begun. There...
COOK COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Storms topple trees, leave 7,000 without power across Northland

About 7,000 homes were without power Wednesday night after a line of storms moved through northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Areas hardest hit included just north of Duluth, as well as Iron County, Wisconsin and Gogebic County in the UP. Crews from Minnesota Power, Lake Country Power and Xcel Energy...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Filing period now open for Minnesota offices

If you are looking to run for office in Minnesota, the filing period is now open. That applies to city, state, federal, or county offices. Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman officially filed for Minnesota State House District 8B on Tuesday. He was the 10th person to file for the day. Alicia Kozlowski is running for the same seat, making her candidacy official also.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Howard’s Que Serving Up Southern Style Flavors

DULUTH, Minn. – Howard’s Que located in Lincoln Park has been serving up southern style barbeque for years. “It’s a little bit of Howard style, it’s a little bit of Memphis, that’s where I’m from Memphis, Tennessee and St. Louis, Missouri so it’s a combination of those areas and regions. Here, you’re never going to walk away hungry,” owner Howard Ross said.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul Arrives In Duluth Ahead Of Commissioning

Originally published May 16 DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul arrived in Duluth Monday morning. The Navy will commission the Freedom-class littoral combat ship this Saturday. In 2019, the Navy christened and launched the ship into Wisconsin’s Menominee River. Once commissioned, the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul will operate mostly near shore, doing things like clearing mines or tracking down small ships or submarines. The inside of these ships is 40% open, so they can be reconfigured in a number of ways to support a variety of missions. This is the second ship named Minneapolis-St. Paul. The first was a Los Angeles-class attack submarine that served from 1984 to 2008. Two other ships have been named for just Minneapolis and two for St. Paul.
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

9 Mammoth Cruise Ships Are Set to Dock in Minnesota This Summer

Minnesota may not be located on an ocean, yet nine big-time cruise ships are still set to dock here in our fair state this summer. When I hear the word 'cruise ship,' Minnesota isn't the first state that leaps to my mind. Florida, Texas, California, and even New York and Louisiana (home to New Orleans) all make sense, seeing as they're all states that have massive coastlines along either the Atlantic or the Pacific Ocean or along the Gulf of Mexico.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Forsman Running for Minnesota House of Representatives

DULUTH, Minn.- Today is the first day for candidates to submit their affidavit for candidacy to run for federal, state and local offices in Minnesota. Duluth city council president Arik Forsman is submitting his candidacy to represent House district 8B in the Minnesota state legislature. Right now, he is one of three DFL candidates running for the seat, alongside Breanna Ellison and Alicia Kozlowski.
DULUTH, MN

