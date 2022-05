(Lincoln, NE) -- An investigation's underway after a man's killed during a fight in Lincoln. Police say the fight involved two men near South 28th and F Streets around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say they found a 57-year-old man unresponsive at the scene and he later died at the hospital. So far no arrests have been made. This is the first homicide in Lincoln this year.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO