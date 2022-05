Kevin Durant is considered one of the most successful players in the history of Team USA. Durant has been part of Team USA for their past 3 Olympics gold medal wins. Durant takes a lot of pride in playing for Team USA and has been a pivotal part of their success over the last 14 years. But with the rise in superstars from Europe in the NBA during this time, some have questioned the ability of the American system to develop players in kind.

