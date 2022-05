Jimmy Butler was everything and more for the Miami Heat in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics. Butler was such a dominant force in the opening game of the series that he locked in a stat line that’s never been seen in the recorded history of the NBA. The Heat star poured in 41 points, nine rebounds, five assists, four steals, and three blocks – a box score breakout that’s now uniquely done by Jimmy Butler.

