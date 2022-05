A Korean man who as a boy took up an American soldier’s offer to receive an education in the United States will forever be linked to Bristol and Southwest Virginia. Dr. Billy Kim was a house boy aiding American troops during the Korean War when he met the late U.S. Army Sgt. Carl Lee Powers of Dante, Virginia. The two struck up a kinship so strong Powers ended up sending Kim to America to be educated at a Christian school in South Carolina, which set Kim on a path to becoming a renowned pastor and evangelist.

