Duluth, GA

Video shows train smashing into car moments after driver escapes

WDBO
 2 days ago
DULUTH, Ga. — An Atlanta driver was able to jump out of her stalled car moments before it was smashed by a train on Friday.

Police said the accident happened around 9:45 p.m. Friday night at the crossing in Duluth, Georgia, according to WSB-TV.

The driver told officers she was unfamiliar with the area and accidentally turned right onto the train tracks. Her car got stuck.

Harrowing video shows the stranded driver seemingly not sure what to do and returning to the car to get items out.

Moments after she walks away from her car, the train plows directly into the car, sending it spinning.

The woman was not injured.

