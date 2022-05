PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The identity of the man killed not far from Peoria High School Saturday has now been revealed. According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, around 12:30 PM, police responded to a Shotspotter alert in the 1500 block of N. Bigelow St. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Despite resuscitative efforts, 21-year-old Rodger Browder was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Sunday release.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO