ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama, NY

Alabama, county named in suit that blames municipalities for failure to install roundabout at Ledge Road

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
The Batavian
 2 days ago

A decision by the Alabama Town Board in April 2019 to oppose the installation of a roundabout at the intersection of Ledge Road and Route 77 has led to a lawsuit filed by an Oakfield woman who sustained severe injuries in an accident at that intersection on Oct. 2, 2020.

Marianne Molaro sustained permanent injures, "including but not limited to, a fracture of the cervical spine at the C-2 level," according to the suit filed in November by attorney Bradley D. Marble of Lockport on her behalf.

Comments / 0

Related
The Batavian

comprehensive plan

May 18, 2022 - 8:00am. Post-Covid conditions, higher wages, a smaller pool of candidates and veteran worker retirements makes being an employer all the more difficult, Rachael Tabelski says. “It's just something for investors, government officials and the business community alike to be aware of. We're seeing inflation, you see...
BATAVIA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

These 9 Towns In Niagara County Will Not Allow Marijuana Sales

As New York State gets closer to allowing sales of recreational marijuana, local municipalities had to let the state know by the end of 2021 whether they were going to participate. The state will issue licenses for one or both - marijuana dispensaries or on-site consumption lounges. The local governments that decided to opt-out can change their minds and opt in at any time. However, the towns that opted-in, will not be able to change their minds now.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

UPDATE: Missing Cayuga County teen found safe

UPDATE (12:40 p.m. 5/19/22) — State Police say the teen was found safe in Auburn. CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Police needs your help in locating a missing teen from Cayuga County. Madison Weeks, age 15, is missing from 6228 Lake St., Cayuga, NY. Madison...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama, NY
Government
City
Lockport, NY
State
Alabama State
City
Oakfield, NY
City
Alabama, NY
The Batavian

Grand Jury Report: Man accused of starting fire, threatening law enforcement and firefighters in Stafford in December

Christopher C. Say is indicted in counts of assault 2nd, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, attempted arson 3rd, criminal mischief 2nd, making a terroristic threat, and criminal mischief 4th. Say is accused of using a dangerous instrument to cause serious injury to another person on Dec. 26 in the Town of Stafford. He is accused of using brass knuckles. He is attempting to start a fire to damage a detached garage at a location on Main Road in Stafford. He is accused of damaging the property of another person in excess of $1,000 in value. He is accused of threatening several troopers, deputies, and firefighters. He is accused of damaging an armored police vehicle. (Click here for previous reports of this incident.)
STAFFORD, NY
News 8 WROC

1 injured after crash on Rt. 104 in Wayne County

WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials say one person was hospitalized after a crash Wednesday morning on Route 104 in Wayne County. The crash occurred in the Town of Wolcott and involved an SUV and a small tanker truck. Authorities say the driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance to Upstate […]
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Law and Order: Batavia man accused of clocking in at employer but not working

Stephen S. Bogle, 35, of Batavia, is charged with grand larceny 3rd and falsifying business records 1st. Bogle is accused of going to his place of employment on Bank Street, Batavia, and punching in, then leaving for eight to 12 hours, then punching out, without ever physically being present at work. He is accused of stealing $13,148.63 as a result of this scheme.  He was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance. 
BATAVIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Roundabouts#Municipalities#Traffic Accident#The Alabama Town Board
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva couple wins $42 million settlement against city in foundry case

A Geneva couple has won a $42,175,000 judgment against the city over contamination at the former Geneva Foundry site. The Finger Lakes Times reports Todd and Linsdey Powers of Geneva sued the city, saying it didn’t tell them contamination from the former Geneva Foundry made the property they purchased on Wadsworth St. unfit for development. The Powers’ purchased a vacant lot next to their Wadsworth St. home. Their attorney, Steve Williams, said the city told the couple before they bought the land that it was safe for redevelopment.
GENEVA, NY
YourErie

Tractor driver dead after collision with car in Hanover

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, it was reported that a fatal crash took place on Wednesday on May 15 on Alleghany Road in the town of Hanover. During the investigation it was determined that 75-year-old Arthur Zynda of South Dayton, NY was traveling southbound in a 2021 Ford Ranger. Zynda failed to notice […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Malfunctioning Refrigerator Triggers House Fire in Brocton

Firefighters from several departments were called out to a house fire Wednesday morning in the village of Brocton. The fire at 25 East Main Street was first reported shortly after 10:00 AM. Chautauqua County Emergency Dispatch crews say firefighters from Brocton received assistance from Portland, Westfield, Stockton, Fredonia, East Dunkirk and County Emergency Services. After a detailed investigation, the Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team determined that the blaze was accidental in nature due to a malfunction/failure of electrical components with a mini refrigerator unit. There were no injuries reported, and firefighters were able to rescue a dog from the burning house. The Red Cross is assisting the residents affected by the fire.
BROCTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wesb.com

UPDATE: Port Allegany Collision Victim Identified

The identity of the man who tragically died in Tuesday’s head-on collision in Port Allegany has been released. According to reports, the collision between an Oswayo Valley school bus and pickup truck happened shortly before 12:30 in front of the Juniata Valley Bank on Main Street in Port Allegany. The bus had just dropped off students and was only occupied by the driver, who reportedly was not injured.
PORT ALLEGANY, PA
WHEC TV-10

New York State and Rochester see highest gas prices ever recorded by AAA

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Gas prices in Rochester have reached their highest prices ever recorded by AAA. Rochester's regular unleaded prices broke the record on Thursday, at $4.840, and diesel prices broke the record on Wednesday, at $6.310. The statewide average gas prices also set a record for regular...
ROCHESTER, NY
navarrenewspaper.com

FUGITIVE IS NOW IN THE MILTON HILTON – SRC JAIL

Fugitive: Anthony Ray Barnes (DOB: 2/19/93) has been captured in Santa Rosa County. Barnes absconded from work release in Escambia County by removing his ankle monitor on 5/4/22 at 6:40 p.m. Barnes is now in Santa Rosa County Jail . He has no bond.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
wnynewsnow.com

Dog Petition Makes It To City Hall

JAMESTOWN – Lawmakers were addressed by concerned residents Monday night, during their Work session, with concerns about local dogs running amok. Last week Merry Williams started a petition to do something about the dangerous dogs, who are frequently loose in their westside area. During the City Councils Housing, and...
JAMESTOWN, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
397
Followers
370
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy