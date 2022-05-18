ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets GM Rafael Stone reacts to lottery draw, states draft criteria

By Ben DuBose
 2 days ago
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

One year after landing the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 first round to select Jalen Green, the Rockets had another positive result Tuesday when they landed the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NBA draft lottery. Houston will select third on June 23 following Orlando and Oklahoma City.

“We feel really good,” general manager Rafael Stone said in a virtual press conference following the draft lottery. “We’re really excited. Whether by picking third or by trade, I think we’re going to be a more talented team this year than we were last year, and that’s exciting.”

If Houston keeps the No. 3 pick in the 2022 first round, they should have an opportunity to draft one of the consensus top-three prospects: Gonzaga big Chet Holmgren, Duke forward Paolo Banchero, and Auburn forward Jabari Smith. Purdue guard Jaden Ivey and Kentucky wing Shaedon Sharpe could also potentially work their way into the discussion.

However, a top-three pick could also prove valuable on the trade market, as Stone alluded to. Scroll on for his immediate reaction.

Houston Rockets
