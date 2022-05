A second Latin Music Festival proposed for June 12 at the 4-H Camp in Baiting Hollow was rejected by the town board last night. The board voted unanimously, 4-0 with Supervisor Yvette Aguiar absent, to deny a special event permit for the festival, with board members citing excess attendance and traffic impacts at the organizer’s event on Sunday. The town police stepped in to shut down Sunday’s event after vehicles unable to get into the site caused a major traffic jam on Sound Avenue. Police also closed Sound Avenue for more than two hours in the middle of the afternoon.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO