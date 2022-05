Environmentalists are encouraging Americans to take a break from mowing lawns in May. The initiative has the name - No Mow May. During Spring, nature and your garden revive, become green, and need maintenance. This season means heading into garages or sheds for lawn mowers or weed whackers. Some see this as a chore. Others view it as a rite of passage as a homeowner. (source)

