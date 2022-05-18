U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn concedes North Carolina GOP primary to state Sen. Chuck Edwards, spokesperson says

The number of blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries is on a downturn, according to the results of the 2022 Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey. This year’s survey estimated total crab abundance at 227 million, which is the lowest in the survey’s 33-year history, according to a news release. It is down from 282 million in 2021. The survey is compiled annually by the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO