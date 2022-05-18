U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn concedes North Carolina GOP primary to state Sen. Chuck Edwards, spokesperson says

Despite earlier reports, Indian Head Highway in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is not being renamed. Last month, Gov. Larry Hogan signed a law dedicating the 20-mile stretch of Route 210 as Piscataway Highway. But the bill doesn’t actually change the name of the road. The Maryland Department of...
Currently, it costs a lot of money to buy a house around the D.C. region. Rising interest rates only make it harder, in part, because there’s just not much inventory. Rents keep climbing, too. It’s led local leaders to talk with more urgency about the need for more affordable...
Several Frederick, Maryland, furniture companies have been charged with failing to deliver orders as promised, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office said Thursday. The Consumer Protection Division has filed charges against Christopher Engel, Karol Engel, Matthew Dihel, MOCHA Furniture, Urbana Custom Décor and Farmstead Custom Furniture for allegedly collecting deposits from customers to build custom furniture, and then failing to either provide the goods or refund the money, according to a news release.
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What it is: In the weeks leading up to Winter Break, many D.C.-area schools transitioned to virtual learning due to a rise in coronavirus cases. At the time, the...
The Travilah Quarry, which yielded crushed stone to build the Intercounty Connector and widen Interstate 270, could become part of the solution to the drinking water supply challenge looming over the District of Columbia, Arlington County and the city of Falls Church. As WTOP first reported in 2016, local water...
Elected commonwealth’s attorneys in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties said they hope Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s violent crime task force aims to get to the root cause. Youngkin announced Monday he and Attorney General Jason Miyares, both Republicans, are creating a task force to come up with...
The number of blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries is on a downturn, according to the results of the 2022 Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey. This year’s survey estimated total crab abundance at 227 million, which is the lowest in the survey’s 33-year history, according to a news release. It is down from 282 million in 2021. The survey is compiled annually by the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Captain White’s Seafood is now up and running at its new location in Maryland. The iconic seafood spot left D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront in November after a long-running dispute with D.C.’s government and developers of The Wharf. “It’s good because our clients have followed us,” said manager Douglas...
A D.C. police officer is charged with manslaughter, negligent and reckless driving in the May 27, 2021 Maryland crash that killed 23-year-old Leah Mae Foster and 21-year-old Nicholas Harris Raymond. Austin Kirk Smith, 26, of College Park, Maryland, is currently on administrative leave, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Dustin...
