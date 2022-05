4305 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers; 239- 936-1771 or www.mcgregorcafe.com. This is one of the best places to go in Fort Myers for breakfast, brunch or lunch. Think quiche, think sandwiches. But the lobster cake salad sounds like a classic to us — a patty of lobster served on a bed of mixed greens dressed with citrus dressing and topped with melon salsa. And you can enjoy it hidden behind the hedges in the shade of a live oak tree along McGregor Boulevard.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO