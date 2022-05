It was a very good night for area high school softball teams. Baldwin and Middleburg are bound for the state semifinals for the first time ever. The Indians used an all-around effort from Piper Young to edge Keystone Heights 3-2 in the Region 1-3A final on Thursday night. Baldwin (26-2) had been the News4JAX Super 6 No. 1 team most of the season but had never been past the second round of the playoffs before.

