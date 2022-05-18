ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, KY

Chad Parker Elected New Sheriff in Fulton County

By Charles Choate
thunderboltradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoters in Fulton County have elected a new Sheriff. Following early voting, and Tuesday’s May Primary votes, longtime law enforcement officer Chad Parker defeated current Sheriff Derek Goodson. Parker, of Hickman, won 388-to-268...

www.thunderboltradio.com

