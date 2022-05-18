ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Geneva Residents Approve Proposed School Budget

By Lucas Day
 2 days ago

The Geneva City School District proposed budget passed with over 78 percent voter approval on Tuesday. Candidates Christen Davis and Emily Fisher won election to five-year terms on the school board. “I...

Daily Messenger

Victor voters reject plan for new library

VICTOR, NY — Victor and Farmington residents on Tuesday said "no" to a plan that would have meant a new, larger Victor Farmington Library in a new location in the village. Residents in the Victor school district voted 3,256-1,415 against the proposed $16.6 million project at 160 School St. in the village of Victor, which would have opened in 2024.  ...
VICTOR, NY
School Budgets Pass, School Board Challengers Fail

Voters in the suburban school districts around Rochester have approved their school budgets. They also elected school board members. Candidates challenging progressive curricula did not fare well. In Webster, Jennifer Fonseca, Louis Levine and Richard Fraser had the support of the Webster Republican Committee, but all three lost. In Brighton,...
ROCHESTER, NY
Auburn Public Hearing on Proposed Budget

The City of Auburn will hold a public hearing Thursday on the city manager’s proposed budget for fiscal 2022-2023. The hearing begins at 5:00p at City Hall. Email your written comments using the online contact page at the following link of the City website: www.auburnny.gov/citybudgetcomment. Direct mail your written...
AUBURN, NY
Lodi Native Named New Geneva City Manager

Geneva’s next City Manager is a Lodi native, currently working as the Tompkins County Deputy County Administrator. Amie Hendrix has been selected to succeed Sage Gerling as city manager. In a news release from the city, Hendrix a South Seneca graduate, said “Growing up in nearby Seneca County I...
LODI, NY
Seneca IDA Seeking Grants and Development Specialistst

The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency is looking to hire an economic development professional to assist with carrying out its mission. The Grants and Development Specialist would be responsible for assisting with grants management, site selection, and business development activities related to recruitment, expansion and retention. For more on the...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
Auburn Leaders Want Judge to Reject Proposed Congressional Maps

The Court appointed taskmaster released his draft of New York’s new congressional districts on Monday and some Auburn leaders aren’t happy. According to The Citizen, City Clerk Chuck Mason and Councilors Terry Cuddy and Jimmy Gianettino are asking State Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister to reject the congressional and Senate maps. The proposed 24th Congressional district would put all of Cayuga County in the same district as Phelps, Penn Yan, Canandaigua, and Sodus, a move which the three say is bad for the city and county as they’ve traditionally been in the same district as neighboring Onondaga County.
AUBURN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva couple wins $42 million settlement against city in foundry case

A Geneva couple has won a $42,175,000 judgment against the city over contamination at the former Geneva Foundry site. The Finger Lakes Times reports Todd and Linsdey Powers of Geneva sued the city, saying it didn’t tell them contamination from the former Geneva Foundry made the property they purchased on Wadsworth St. unfit for development. The Powers’ purchased a vacant lot next to their Wadsworth St. home. Their attorney, Steve Williams, said the city told the couple before they bought the land that it was safe for redevelopment.
GENEVA, NY
Yates County will Use Cayuga County Communication Tower

Yates County is expanding its emergency communications and they’ll be using a Cayuga County tower that’s located in Seneca County to help. FingerLakes1 reports Yates County has reached an agreement to use the tower in Ovid for free to increase coverage to the eastern parts of the county. As part of the agreement, Yates County will put a standby generator and a fuel tank on the site as well as a shelter for equipment.
YATES COUNTY, NY
Schuyler Historical Society to Teach How to Research a House

The Schuyler County Historical Society is offering another workshop on how to research a house. “Finding Your House’s Roots” will be offered on Saturday at 1 p.m. The workshop will explain how to use public documents, online sites and the Historical Society’s own Research Library to learn more about structures and the people who built and lived in them.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
Halftown-Must-Go Group Takes Their Message to Washington, D.C.

The effort to remove Clint Halftown as the leader of the Cayuga Indian Nation continued Monday with a march on Washington DC. Members of the anti-Halftown faction will marched to the Department of the Interior and the White House with their message on a set of painted umbrellas. The umbrellas will look like The Two Row Wampum, a 409-year-old, purple and white belt that is a living treaty between the Haudenosaunee and settlers.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
Anti-CRT school board candidates look for wins across NY state

NEW YORK (TND) — School board elections are taking place all over New York Tuesday, and a list of anti-critical race theory (CRT) candidates are hoping for big wins. The 1776 project, an organization that sprouted to counter the liberal 1619 Project, published a tweet Tuesday afternoon with a list of candidates it was endorsing in the state’s school board elections, arguing they “will stand against woke CRT madness.”
EDUCATION
Hochul Announces Scholarship Application Period Open

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced applications are open for the Carey Gabay Memorial Scholarship. The program provides five incoming SUNY students full scholarships. Gabay was an attorney and public servant who was killed in 2015. From the Governor’s Office:. This program provides full scholarships to five incoming SUNY students...
EDUCATION
147th COVID Death Reported in Cayuga County

Cayuga County has seen another COVID-19 related death. A Wednesday update from the county health department reports the death of a man in his seventies after testing positive for the virus, bringing Cayuga County’s death toll to 147. Six residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID. The health department...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
