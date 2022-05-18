ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw home invasion caught on camera

fox5atlanta.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMasked criminals stormed a home after using a Taser...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 5

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Man barricaded in Cobb County home dead after shootout with police

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A man is dead after an overnight SWAT standoff and shootout with police at a Cobb County home Thursday evening. Officials have confirmed the incident started around 8:30 p.m.in the 4400 block of Hicks Road near Williamsburg Court SW. According to Cobb County police, officers responded...
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennesaw, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Kennesaw, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Tow truck owner gunned down while training new driver

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a tow truck business operator while teaching a new driver. Victor Richardson, 25, is wanted in connection to the shooting death of Christopher Harrold at the Chevron gas station on Memorial Drive. "It's heartbreaking...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Drive-by-shooting suspects captured on video, Griffin police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. - Griffin police are searching for drive-by shooting suspects after a Ring camera captured the moments that unveiled. Police say the incident happened at approximately 1 a.m. on Monday. Two women were in the home where police say a bullet missed a 78-year-old woman by inches. No injuries...
GRIFFIN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Invasion#Caught On Camera#Taser
fox5atlanta.com

Woman found dead in car in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police said a man has come forward claiming to want to turn himself in connection to the death of a woman found dead in a car along a rural DeKalb County roadway. The DeKalb County Police Department said officers were called out around 10:25 p.m. to...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man in custody after shooting at Macon convenience store

MACON, Ga. — One Macon man is in critical condition and another is in jail after a shooting early Thursday morning. According to a news release, it happened at the M&M Grocery on Montpelier Avenue around 2 a.m. Deputies got to the convenience store and found 23-year-old Jonas Walker...
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at a Cobb County home on Thursday evening. It happened at a home in the 4400 block of Hicks Road near Williamsburg Court SW. Cobb County police have not released details regarding the shooting, but said earlier they...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 7 street racing suspects caught in Downtown Atlanta, Forest Park

ATLANTA - A chase through Downtown Atlanta and Clayton County ended with multiple suspected ATV street racers arrested. Officers say on May 14, law enforcement agencies got a call reporting a group of street racers on Northside Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Video from Atlanta's chopper unit showed...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

17 arrested during second leg of DeKalb County's Operation Family 2022

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has been targeting those with outstanding warrants on domestic violence charges. It is part of the second leg of Operation Family 2022. Deputies said they made 17 arrested and cleared 25 warrants from the past few days. Their focus was mostly in Lithonia, Decatur, and Stone Mountain.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Strangers force their way into Kennesaw home, use Taser on man

KENNESAW, Ga - A bizarre home invasion in Kennesaw. Police said it happened at a home on Lakeshore Overlook Drive that is used as an Airbnb for long term stays. A couple of guys had been staying there for two months when one night they were startled by loud noises outside. Surveillance video shows one of the guys take a look out the back door to see what's going on. That's when someone outside used a Taser on him. He falls, gets up and runs upstairs to hide.
KENNESAW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cartersville man faces additional charges for second Canton shooting

CANTON, Ga. - A Georgia man is facing additional charges after investigators said they linked him to shooting a government vehicle. He was already in jail for shooting up a Canton home. Timothy Gregory, 29, of Cartersville, was charged with aggravated assault, interference with government property, discharge of firearm on...
CANTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Dunwoody man missing after going for a walk last week

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Police in Dunwoody are searching for a missing 25-year-old man who was last seen taking a walk. Shaihi Hassan Stukes has not been seen since May 11, Dunwoody police said. He was last seen walking south on Ashford Dunwoody Road into the city of Brookhaven, police said.
DUNWOODY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy