Kennesaw home invasion caught on camera

KENNESAW, Ga - A bizarre home invasion in Kennesaw. Police said it happened at a home on Lakeshore Overlook Drive that is used as an Airbnb for long term stays. A couple of guys had been staying there for two months when one night they were startled by loud noises outside. Surveillance video shows one of the guys take a look out the back door to see what's going on. That's when someone outside used a Taser on him. He falls, gets up and runs upstairs to hide.

KENNESAW, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO