STILLWATER, Okla. — For a moment Saturday afternoon, Nebraska's turnaround season in softball was prime for another special turn. The Huskers had a one-run lead midway through the fourth inning against the No. 7 team in the country on its home field. By dark, however, the Huskers were clearing their gear out of a dugout for the final time this season.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO