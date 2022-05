[To read more good news about Alabama, sign up for our This is Alabama Newsletter.]. Once upon a time, not so long ago, two best friends became partners in life and in business. This entrepreneurial duo reinvented an old idea, paint-by-numbers – and they did it just in time for the Covid pandemic. Their Pink Picasso Kits gave people something fun and creative to do with their time at home. And the company made millions of dollars.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO