One of the last appeals for Pennsylvania’s longest-serving death row inmate has been denied. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit on Tuesday rejected 64-year-old John Lesko’s request for a new trial and sentencing hearing. He was convicted in the 1980 murder of Apollo police Officer Leonard Miller, 21, after which Lesko and Michael Travaglia were arrested in four deaths across the region over eight days in the so-called Kill for Thrill spree.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO