The Washington Wizards franchise has had some superstar talent compete for the franchise throughout history. After all, the franchise is based in the nation's capital, and who would not want to be there considering the fact? But Washington has generally been a successful franchise, especially when they were known as the Bullets. In 1978, the Washington Bullets won the championship in a Finals matchup against the Seattle SuperSonics in a 7-game thriller. Since then, the Wizards have not won an NBA title although they had a pretty strong team in D.C. thanks to John Wall and Bradley Beal.

