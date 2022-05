(Cass Co.) On Wednesday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a scam phone call involving the name of “Officer Marc Freeman”. This scam call involving “Officer Marc Freeman” also involved an alleged Agent from Washington DC. The scammers are informing potential victims that their financial accounts are being or have been frozen and that the account owners need to purchase and load money onto gift cards. After this purchase, these scammers will then later request the information contained within said gift cards. During this scam, it appears that the Cass County Sheriff’s Office phone number was also “spoofed”, as one of the phone numbers used in this scam was noted as the Sheriff’s Office phone number of 712-243-2206.

CASS COUNTY, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO