Brentwood, NY

Brentwood neighbors say man in pickup truck attempted to approach 13-year-old girl

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
Parents in Brentwood are in high alert after a man was spotted Tuesday trying to approach a 13-year-old girl.

A woman says her daughter was approached by a stranger who got out of a blue pickup truck and sprinted toward the girl. The girl had been walking with a friend on Gibson Avenue.

Witnesses say the man tried speaking with the teenager and then ran off.

The incident happened outside Evelyn Campos' house. Her nephew, Brian Hernandez, walked the children home and made sure they were safe.

"She was more or less scared, she was keeping her distance," Hernandez says. "The kids were talking to me, he was telling me what was going on. She was a little bit traumatized."

According to police, no one was hurt, and the encounter is under investigation.

Campos is warning people in the neighborhood to be on alert.

"I hope they catch them, that's what I hope," Campos says. "And they stay away."

Some parents told News 12 they are afraid to let their children walk around the neighborhood.

They say they want their children to be in big groups if they can.

