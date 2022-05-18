ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Steve Stricker's plan for this year's AmFam Championship: 'just trying to beat Jerry"

By Zach Hanley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadison, WI — Coming off a Regions Tradition title, Steve Stricker is feeling pretty good about his golf game. So good, that the Edgerton native gave...

Badger softball ready for the 'big stage'

Madison, WI — For the fourth time in the last five NCAA Tournaments, Wisconsin softball is heading to the big dance. "It's everything you dream of", said Kayla Konwent. "It's so cool to see that many people love the game". The Badgers are excited to play on college softball's...
MADISON, WI
Meet the Mavericks: Madison’s minor league basketball team

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s minor league basketball team is in its second season in the Official Basketball Association. Players on the Madison Mavericks are trying to defend their title of champions of the northern division. This season’s roster is comprised of men from different colleges across the nation...
MADISON, WI
Edgerton, WI
B105

$45 ‘Monster Mary’ Is Worth A Wisconsin Road Trip

I'm packing up my bags and digging through the couch cushions for gas money for a road trip to try this Monster Mary. I recently saw it on one of my favorite new YouTube series, Explore Wisconsinbly With Mary Mack. This week, Mary tackled a huge bloody mary!. This 'Monster...
WISCONSIN STATE
ibmadison.com

Nick Grays, State Bank of Cross Plains

What are the most challenging and rewarding aspects of your job and why?. Becoming a manager was not an obvious career track for me. So, what I’m most proud of all has to do with my growth in the role and my leadership style. First, I’m proud of myself for taking that risk and moving into management at all. Being a doer was a much more natural fit for me. I have always been a high-performing producer, so making the leap into management required some personal and professional growth. Looking back, I’m happy to think about what my approach to management has meant for those on my team. I have learned to measure my success by the success of others. Since I started, I have helped numerous employees get promotions and advance their careers. I’m proud to be part of their growth as well. The most rewarding part of my job is helping team members find their professional and personal purpose!
MADISON, WI
'For the first time in forever,' 'Frozen' comes to Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis.— For the first time in forever, Disney’s Broadway musical, “Frozen,” is coming to Wisconsin. The iconic Disney princess story follows two sisters, one with magical powers, as they embark on a quest to save their kingdom. The state’s premiere is also bringing home a...
WISCONSIN STATE
5-19-22 former wisconsin governor thompson questions hiring of new uw-madison chancellor

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former four-term Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson is questioning the hiring of a law school dean from California to run the flagship University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, saying he hoped she does not bring a “California philosophy” with her. Thompson, a Republican, finished a 21-month stint at UW System president this spring. He said that he was surprised that the UW Board of Regents hired Jennifer Mnookin to serve as UW-Madison chancellor. She’s the dean of the University of California, Los Angeles, law school. Mnookin on Tuesday said during a news conference that she was willing to meet with Republican critics, who have characterized her as a liberal radical.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc floral vendor celebrates 100 years

OCONOMOWOC — Rhodee Floral and Greenhouse marks its 100th anniversary this year. Steve Wege of Okauchee Lake said he’s been visiting Rhodee since the 1960s. He was loading up his truck with mulch and flowers on Monday when he spoke with The Freeman. “This is the best place...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Wisconsin Is Helping Keep Drive-In Movie Theater Industry Alive

If you're heading up north this summer and looking for something to do, Wisconsin has a few drive-in movie theaters to check out. Not many positive things happened in the entertainment world in 2020. We were pretty much left on our own. One trend that made me very happy was the return of the drive-in movie theater. I've got great memories of going as a kid.
WISCONSIN STATE
Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Exact Sciences announced around 230 employees, about 50 of whom are based in Wisconsin, were laid off Tuesday amid high inflation and a need to prioritize specific programs. Company spokesperson Scott Larrivee stated Thursday that these layoffs make up around 3% of the company’s total workforce....
WISCONSIN STATE
Outgoing UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — Outgoing UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the university. The news comes after several recent public-facing events celebrating her time at the university, including a day at the Memorial Union Terrace for a final round of ice cream, music and goodbyes with students and staff. Blank also attended UW-Madison’s 2022 commencement ceremony at Camp Randall over the weekend.
MADISON, WI
Pancreatic Cancer Patients Fly Thousands of Miles to Be Treated in Milwaukee

This story is part of our Top Docs feature from the May Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to finding a physician, order your copy today!. Yuval Makovsky, a 45-year-old from Israel, was used to jetting around the world for his job in business. What he never expected was that he’d fly halfway across the world to Milwaukee to be treated for cancer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Republican redistricting put Fitzgerald brothers – who live 13 miles apart – in different congressional districts. Democrats put them back together again.

The Fitzgerald brothers are back in the same congressional district. It’s a subtle but potentially significant result of the fierce redistricting battle that wrapped in April with a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision giving the GOP significant political victories. The decision affects the political fortunes of two prominent Wisconsin Republicans...
WISCONSIN STATE

