Steve Stricker's plan for this year's AmFam Championship: 'just trying to beat Jerry"

What are the most challenging and rewarding aspects of your job and why?. Becoming a manager was not an obvious career track for me. So, what I’m most proud of all has to do with my growth in the role and my leadership style. First, I’m proud of myself for taking that risk and moving into management at all. Being a doer was a much more natural fit for me. I have always been a high-performing producer, so making the leap into management required some personal and professional growth. Looking back, I’m happy to think about what my approach to management has meant for those on my team. I have learned to measure my success by the success of others. Since I started, I have helped numerous employees get promotions and advance their careers. I’m proud to be part of their growth as well. The most rewarding part of my job is helping team members find their professional and personal purpose!

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO