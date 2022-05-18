Police: 18-year-old killed, sister injured while digging hole at Toms River beach

Police in Toms River say that an 18-year-old man was killed and his teenage sister was injured when they became trapped in the sand that collapsed while they were digging a hole at a Toms River beach.

Authorities say that the teens are from Maine and were visiting the Jersey Shore with their family.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday at the beach near Seaview Road on the barrier island.

The teens were reportedly digging a large hole when it collapsed, trapping both of them. Crews from surrounding towns came to help dig the siblings out.

Crews first rescued the 17-year-old sister and she was treated at the scene. But officials say that 18-year-old Levi Caverley died at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

No lifeguards were on duty at the time as lifeguards do not start guarding the beaches until Memorial Day Weekend.

Officials say that they want to remind beachgoers to be very careful when digging in the sand and to never dig too deep.