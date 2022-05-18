ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Stream, NY

Valley Stream church lights candles for Buffalo shooting victims

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
Members of the Valley Stream Presbyterian Church came together Tuesday to mourn the victims of the Buffalo shooting.

Those who came out, lit a candle in each victim's memory and shared their story.

Rev. Kymberley Clemons-Jones says the shooting is the latest in a string of targeted violence.

"I'm hurting, you're hurting, we're all hurting," Clemons-Jones says. "Not just for Buffalo, but Buffalo is the latest atrocity. I'm sick of the atrocities, but I serve a God who is able to do anything but fail. And my hope lies in Him."

Church leaders are calling for tighter gun control and accountability.

Related
News 12

911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave

A 911 dispatcher has been placed on leave and may lose her job after allegedly hanging up on an supermarket employee hiding during this weekend's shooting rampage in Buffalo, New York. “Termination will be sought” for the dispatcher at a disciplinary hearing later this month, said Peter Anderson, spokesperson for...
BUFFALO, NY
News 12

Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting

BUFFALO - The white man accused of killing 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo appeared in court Thursday, standing silently during a brief proceeding attended by some relatives of the victims after a grand jury indicted him. Payton Gendron, 18, wore an orange jail uniform, a mask and...
BUFFALO, NY
News 12

Authorities: Suspected Buffalo shooter planned attack for months

Authorities say 18-year-old Payton Gendron had been planning the Buffalo shooting for months. Police say he posted on sites like 4chan that he selected that particular zip code because it had the highest percentage of Blacks near him. Police are calling the Buffalo shooting a hate crime. "[It] has all...
BUFFALO, NY
