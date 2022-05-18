Valley Stream church lights candles for Buffalo shooting victims

Members of the Valley Stream Presbyterian Church came together Tuesday to mourn the victims of the Buffalo shooting.

Those who came out, lit a candle in each victim's memory and shared their story.

Rev. Kymberley Clemons-Jones says the shooting is the latest in a string of targeted violence.

"I'm hurting, you're hurting, we're all hurting," Clemons-Jones says. "Not just for Buffalo, but Buffalo is the latest atrocity. I'm sick of the atrocities, but I serve a God who is able to do anything but fail. And my hope lies in Him."

Church leaders are calling for tighter gun control and accountability.