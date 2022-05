CHICAGO — Tuesday night's NBA draft lottery went off with very little drama, at least as far as the Cavaliers are concerned. As expected, Cleveland will pick 14th overall in the first round of June's draft by virtue of finishing this season with the best record (44-38) of any team not to make the playoffs. The Cavs entered the annual drawing of the ping pong balls with a mere 0.5% chance at earning the No. 1 overall selection and a less than 3% chance of just moving up into the top four.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO