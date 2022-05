Mónica Guzmán, Author of “I Never Thought of It That Way”, came to Idea Works on May 13th to host a workshop which left quite an impression on attendees. Guzmán is a journalist and expert on political polarization, having studied political division as a Henry M Jackson leadership fellow. She works with Together Washington, a group trying to create collaborative relationships among leaders in Washington state, and Braver Angels, a national organization with the goal of depolarizing America.

