Montgomery County struggles to fill health officer position

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Families and community members packed a meeting in Loudoun County on Tuesday night to learn all they can about an issue that's become more and more prevalent: overdose deaths, particularly at the hands of pills laced with fentanyl. Overdose deaths in America rose...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health has issued a potential measles exposure warning for specific locations in Northern Virginia after an unvaccinated child was found to have contracted the illness during international travel. The potential exposure sites are as follows:. Kaiser Permanente Ashburn Medical Center. 43480 Yukon...
Test kits and masks are free to Montgomery County residents. Pick up rapid test kits and masks at Montgomery County Public Library locations, during all open hours, except these branches: Correctional Facility, Maggie Nightingale (Poolesville), and Noyes. See library locations and hours. Bring proof of residency. Examples include a driver’s license, identification, or bill that shows you are a resident of Montgomery County.
Montgomery County advised residents to wear masks indoors in public places as COVID-19 cases surge. In a message Tuesday, county officials warned residents to take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. “I encourage everyone to wear masks indoors in public spaces when possible, as well as continue to...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A lot of people want to stay out of their local courthouse, but Wednesday in Montgomery County, dozens of families couldn’t wait to head inside. That's because of two separate graduations that were both held at the courthouse for very different reasons. The first graduation...
One Montgomery County elementary school has reinstated its mask mandate amid the surge. COVID cases in Montgomery County Public Schools are spiking, reaching their highest levels since the January omicron wave. More than 2,910 cases have been reported amongst students and staff in the past 10 days, according to MCPS...
With high temperatures expected for this weekend, County officials are urging residents to take precautions to protect themselves, and their pets, against heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion. “We encourage residents to take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Office of Emergency Management and...
SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The demand for apartments is growing, sending rent prices skyrocketing nationwide. The protections Montgomery County had for renters are no longer in place. Unlike most areas across the country, Montgomery County residents have been able to avoid higher costs and late fees during the pandemic. Councilmember Will Jawando introduced the […]
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Sherwood Elementary School in Montgomery County brought masking back for 10 days. According to Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS)' COVID-19 dashboard, nearly 12% of the elementary school tested positive in the past 10 days. Out of over 200 county...
With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the County and region, Montgomery County officials are offering precautionary recommendations to prevent further community spread of the virus. The increase in transmission, both within the County and in other jurisdictions around the National Capitol Region, has outpaced the rise in other parts of Maryland.
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - More help is on the way for Afghan refugees here in the D.C. region. Thursday night was the grand opening of a new Women for Afghan Women community center in Alexandria. The program manager for the new center, Mariam Kakar, says they will connect refugees to the...
(The Center Square) – The transfer of a 175-acre site will help shape health care delivery in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The Republican governor, winding down his final term in office, announced the Spring Grove Hospital Center site has been transferred to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. The transfer coincides with the state’s long-term plan to bring health-care delivery up to date through improvements.
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — WDVM got an inside look on Wednesday at some of the people involved in the convoy to find out what’s keeping them committed to the movement. Jenny Hall and her family are returning here to the Hagerstown speedway for a second time to join the People’s Convoy. “I come out here […]
Health officials in Northern Virginia are warning the public about some potential exposures to measles. The case involves an unvaccinated child who was infected during a trip out of the country. The child’s case was confirmed on Tuesday, according to Dr. David Goodfriend, director of the Loudoun County Health Department.
Montgomery County, Maryland, can expect to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, according to county health officials. As of Monday morning, the county’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 319.7 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days, putting Montgomery County in the “medium” range. In a weekly briefing...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Authorities in one Virginia county are warning residents about a rise in jury duty related scams targeting victims' bank accounts. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office and Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court released a warning Thursday that said several county residents have reported receiving jury duty scam calls this week.
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A federal inmate from Fairfax County died in police custody Wednesday morning and now authorities are searching for answers. The Alexandria Sheriff’s Office and the Alexandria Police Department are investigating the in-custody death of Anthony Moaf, 25, at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center. Authorities...
“Public Works Week” is a national week in May to honor essential workers. In recognition of employees of the Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s (MCDOTs) Division of Highway Services, a social media campaign is underway highlighting the essential work they do. The week will conclude with a free, family-friendly Truck Day event on Saturday, May 21, that will allow the public to tour and sit in County-owned vehicles.
