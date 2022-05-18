ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Understanding wildfire warnings: How to know when to be alert during fire season

By Eileen Javora
KCRA.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the weather is prime for fire conditions you’ll hear the KCRA 3 weather team talk about gusty north winds, low humidity and red flag warnings. Here is what you should know about these warnings and how we'll communicate them on the news. What is a red flag...

www.kcra.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Western fires fueled by winds prompt evacuations, forest closures

Officials across the drought-stricken West are warning residents of increased fire danger due to strong winds. In New Mexico, fire managers warned Tuesday that they were concerned about potentially erratic winds from thunderstorms. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a news conference with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

New Mexico residents brace for extreme wildfire conditions

With the worst of the thick wildfire smoke having blown out of town, residents of this small northern New Mexico city tried to recapture a sense of normalcy Saturday as their rural neighbors hunkered down amid predictions of extreme fire conditions.Shops and restaurants reopened, the historic center was no longer just populated by firefighters, but there was a widely felt sense of anxiety, loss, and wariness of what lay ahead. “It’s literally like living under a dark cloud," said Liz Birmingham, whose daughter had persistent headaches from the smoke. "It’s unnerving.” While the city for now seemed spared of...
ENVIRONMENT
KCRA.com

Why north winds are so dangerous during California wildfire seasons

We know that wind can make fires spread faster. But what are the conditions you should be watching for that could prove challenging for firefighters?. Meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn says wind is always a concern, but when the wind blows from the north the fire threat increases tremendously. That is why...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Fire Warning#Wildfire#Fire Season#Kcra#Pds
Fatherly

This Map Shows Your Wildfire Risk is Worse Than You Think

The threat of the effects of climate change is already revealing itself. Record-high summer temperatures; deep freezes in states like Texas that break the power grid, flooded homes from summer storms, and record-breaking hurricanes yearly. Though we still have time to avoid the worst effects of climate change, there’s no denying that we live on a different planet than the one we grew up in. One map released by First Street foundation last year found, for example, that the flood risk to our homes is probably more extensive than we thought. A new map from the same foundation found that wildfires, wildfires, which are increasing in numbers, are the same. Our risk of finding ourselves in the middle of one of these disasters is worse than you may realize. This map highlights what your wildfires risk is based on where you live, and if you think you’re protected, you might be mistaken.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

New Mexico wildfire surpasses 200,000 acres as weather worsens

A massive wildfire in New Mexico surpassed 200,000 acres of burned brush Tuesday as high winds and warm temperatures stoked renewed growth and kept further containment at bay, officials said. The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire, the second-largest blaze in the state's history behind the Whitewater-Baldy Fire of 2012,...
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
BBC

New Mexico wildfire: Huge blaze could worsen this weekend

"Historic" and "extreme" weather conditions could fan a wildfire in New Mexico which is already the second biggest ever seen in the US state. The so-called Hermits Peak Fire has been burning for more than a month and has torn through an area larger than the city of Chicago. Many...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Chilly storm to send rain, snow across Northwest

The calendar says May, but another taste of winter is headed for the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies as a usually cold weather pattern sets up over the regions. An active pattern is about to resume across the Pacific Northwest, and AccuWeather forecasters say that some snow could even fall across the region in the coming days.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Rain, snow and wind targets western US this week

AccuWeather meteorologists say the stormy weather pattern is likely to bring a host of travel disruptions across the western part of the country. All modes of weather, including snow, are forecast to spread across the West this week, AccuWeather forecasters say. The first of two major storms to cross the...
ENVIRONMENT
GreenMatters

New Tool Determines the Probability of Your Home Facing Wildfires

Wildfires consume numerous homes per year, leaving people with next to nothing — and with climate change on the rise, that's bound to get worse. But First Street Foundation, an organization dedicated to climate risk education, recently created a tool called Risk Factor, which determines how at-risk your home is to facing floods or wildfires. It uses historical events and current risks to make future projections — all of which are based on peer reviewed research.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

The heat is here, storms return this weekend

It will be another hot day but a cold front will soon bring rain by this weekend. “We stay hot and dry Thursday with highs near 92. This will once again be near-record temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies through the day, but there will be
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert Friday due to rogue storm

CBS2's First Alert Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert for Friday due to the strength of a rogue storm that future models continue to show passing right over our area.Although much of the day is pleasant, the rogue storm could be strong with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds all possible. The good news is it's a quick mover during the evening. This will open the door for possibly record heat, however.Red Alerts have been issued for the weekend for multiple atmospheric factors, but primarily, an abnormally hot airmass will settle over us this weekend. We will be close to record highs around New York City and inland with feels-like temperatures spiking to 95-100 degrees.There is also a moderate-to-high risk of rip currents and paired with ocean temps in the 50s and low 60s. Hypothermia would set in much faster, making the waters a little more dangerous than normal.Lastly, storms are possible again Sunday night as the cold front passes the area dropping our temps in the 70s for next week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy