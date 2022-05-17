SC cities make list of fastest-growing in U.S.

State Sen. Mia McLeod brought her gubernatorial campaign back to Georgetown this week to support local steelworkers and call for the dredging of the port of Georgetown. “Liberty Steel currently employs around 65 workers, but with an investment of dredging the port of Georgetown to its project depth of 27 feet, Liberty Steel would be able to expand its operation,” McLeod said. “Because the port’s depth is currently only 18 feet, there are restrictions on what types of vessels may utilize it. Instead of turning away business, we need to send a message that this port is open for business.”

GEORGETOWN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO