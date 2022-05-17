ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

SC cities make list of fastest-growing in U.S.

By Amanda Shaw
WMBF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three cities in South Carolina made a recent list of the fastest-growing places in the U.S. U.S. News and World Report ranked the top 25 fastest-growing cities in the country for...

www.wmbfnews.com

WIS-TV

South Carolina property among the top ten VRBO vacation rentals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On WIS’s trip to Hilton Head Friday the Today Show made an exciting announcement. A South Carolina property in Hilton Head located at 23 South Beach Lagoon has been selected to be among the top 10 VRBO vacation rentals of the year. The CEO of...
TRAVEL
myrtlebeachsc.com

Did Russell Fry Really Raise S.C. Gas Taxes 71%?

A mailer sent out by U.S. 7th Congressman Tom Rice claims Russell Fry raised your gas taxes by 71%. Is it true?. MyrtleBeachSC News fact checked the mailer. In fact, Rice is correct. As Majority Whip of the S.C. House, Fry did raise your gas tax by 71%. The measure was then vetoed by Governor Henry McMaster.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
groundbreakcarolinas.com

Reid Banks of Banks Construction Offers Heavy Highway Contractor’s Perspective on 2022

What are you most excited about for 2022? How are you addressing the workforce/talent challenges?. With additional infrastructure funding, we are excited about growth opportunities within our core business which translates into new opportunities for many talented team members of our company. We are excited to have the opportunity to add talented people to our team, continue to create great chemistry within our company, and conduct business in a personal fashion. No substitution for personal interaction.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

WIS digs in to One Hot Mama’s in Hilton Head

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During WIS’s trip to Hilton Head our team dropped by One Hot Mama’s to enjoy some of the cuisine by the sea. The business is a Lowcountry favorite, known for their smoked meats. Chef Orchid Paulmeier spoke with our team about her childhood dreams of owning her own restaurant and how they’ve come true.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WBTW News13

USGS reports yets another small earthquake in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (WCBD) – A small earthquake was reported near Elgin on Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. Officials with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division confirmed a 1.8 magnitude earthquake occurred about 6:18 a.m., a few miles east of Elgin. There have been quite a few earthquakes reported during May in […]
ELGIN, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina ranked 4th in Great Resignation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is now the fourth highest ranked for people quitting their jobs. A new study by WalletHub examined statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for 2022. The top 5 states in the study and their rates of quitting for April were:. Alaska 3.90%
WCBD Count on 2

How to find a safe place to swim in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston Waterkeeper is keeping tabs on the changing pollution levels of the Lowcountry’s waterways this summer. The group started it’s weekly water quality sampling in the Lowcountry in May. Samples are taken every Wednesday from various bodies of water and published on Fridays. “We’ve found some high bacteria results in upper reaches […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Coastal Observer

Candidate for governor backs dredging port for steel mill

State Sen. Mia McLeod brought her gubernatorial campaign back to Georgetown this week to support local steelworkers and call for the dredging of the port of Georgetown. “Liberty Steel currently employs around 65 workers, but with an investment of dredging the port of Georgetown to its project depth of 27 feet, Liberty Steel would be able to expand its operation,” McLeod said. “Because the port’s depth is currently only 18 feet, there are restrictions on what types of vessels may utilize it. Instead of turning away business, we need to send a message that this port is open for business.”
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach’s status as fastest-growing city in the US raises public safety concerns

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - While Myrtle Beach is known for visitors and new businesses, other recent development in the area has caught the attention of people nationwide. The city was ranked in the top spot of U.S. News and World Report’s “Fastest-Growing Cities in the U.S.” The outlet said the rankings are based on net migration to metro areas across the country.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wtoc.com

Veterans in the Lowcountry react to the new tax exemption law

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Henry McMaster signed a law that fully exempts military retirement pay from taxation in South Carolina. “This just amplifies and puts the punctuation mark on the military friendly environment that we reside within,” Neal Pugliese, Retired Colonel & Chairman, Military Enhancement Committee said. A...
INCOME TAX
WLTX.com

Here's a breakdown of new South Carolina laws that affect schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina lawmakers passed many education bills this year that are now law. Here's a breakdown of how the new laws affect students and their schools. One of the new laws requires schools to give many teachers 30-minute breaks each day. "For far too long, too many elementary and special education teachers in South Carolina haven’t had a single moment without direct supervisory duty of students, meaning they didn’t have time to eat lunch, they didn’t even have time to go to the restroom,” explained Patrick Kelly with the Palmetto State Teachers Association. The new break-time law will change that.
COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Spots in South Carolina

When it comes to comfort food, a nice burger is still on top of the list for many of us. However, sometimes it's hard to find a burger that is prepared well. But that's what we are here for. To help you find delicious burgers in South Carolina.

