ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amador County, CA

Wildfire evacuation route concerns: Sheriff describes neighborhoods with few escape routes

By Mark Finan
KCRA.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to fire preparations, some areas are at higher risk than others. There are a lot of neighborhoods across Northern California with few evacuation routes. KCRA 3’s Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan spoke with sheriff’s departments across the region about some of their greatest areas of...

www.kcra.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

Cal Fire suspends burn permits in several Northern California counties

CALIFORNIA, USA — As fire danger increases due to continued drought conditions, hotter and drier climate across the region, Cal Fire announced it is suspending all burn permits for outside residential burning in several counties. Alpine. Amador. El Dorado. Nevada. Placer. Sacramento. San Joaquin. Yuba. During the suspension, residents...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

More than 1,100 PG&E Yolo County customers remain without power

About 1,500 households in Yolo were without power after a car hit a power pole and sparked a small grass fire on Thursday, authorities said. Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly in the Capay Valley near Esparto. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
mendocinobeacon.com

Map: Red flag warning extends into Bay Area

A red flag warning in effect for California’s Central Valley extends into the Bay Area, indicating heightened risk of wildfire through Friday evening, the National Weather Service says. In the area shown in pink on the map above, gusty winds and low humidity are expected from 11 a.m. Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Battling Fire In Rural Sutter County, South Of Nicolaus

SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) – Firefighters are battling a fire in rural Sutter County late Thursday morning. The scene is near the 5000 block of Vernon Road, south of the Nicolaus area. A barn was reportedly involved in the fire. The fire comes amid a Red Flag Warning about critical fire danger for the Northern California due to warm temperatures and dry winds. The warning is in effect through Friday.
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amador County, CA
Government
County
Amador County, CA
City
Foresthill, CA
Local
California Government
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Cal Fire to suspend burn permits in El Dorado, Alpine counties

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The increasing fire danger due to continued drought and hotter, drier conditions in the region has prompted Cal Fire to suspend all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within Alpine, Amador, El Dorado, Sacramento, and San Joaquin counties, officials announced Thursday morning. The suspension...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Search For Missing Swimmer Put On Hold

Sonora, CA – A search for a possible drowning victim at God’s Bath swimming hole in the Stanislaus National Forest has been temporarily suspended. Hearing of the news, relatives of the victims from the east coast contacted Clarke Broadcasting, questioning why? We reached out to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Jacob Ostoich for more information on that decision. He told us that the last report that they had from the witnesses on the scene was that the victim jumped into the water and did not resurface, as we earlier reported here. Sgt. Ostoich advised, “Based on that, we believe that the current took him down. Given the fast-moving current and the rocky conditions, there is a possibility he could be stuck under a rock. If that’s the case, it’s just too dangerous because of the conditions.”
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Why a second area code is coming to 209 NorCal residents

Those who get a new phone number in parts of Northern California will get a new area code, the reason being that an existing area code is projected to run out of available numbers by the end of the year. The California Public Utilities Commission approved a second area code,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#High Sierra#Mosquito#El Dorado#Kcra#The Sierra Foothills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
vnexplorer.net

California tree trimmer guilty in deadly throat-slashings

© Provided by Associated Press FILE – This undated photo provided by the Butte County District Attorney shows Ryan Scott Blinston. Blinston, a tree trimmer in rural Northern California was found guilty in a series of throat-slashing attacks that left three people dead, prosecutors announced Wednesday, May 18, 2022. A jury in Butte County on Tuesday found Blinston, 37, guilty of murder, attempted murder and arson, the Tehama County District Attorney’s office said.(Butte County District Attorney via AP)
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

California fire experts recommend fire retardant to help protect homes

LINCOLN, Calif. — When it comes to protecting your home from wildfires, experts say there are many tools at your disposal. Some tips from Cal Fire, the state's fire management agency, include creating at least 100 feet of defensible space around your home, clearing your roof of debris and brush, cutting grass lower than six inches, and taking limbs off trees that are lower than six feet above the ground.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynspr.org

Much of the Sacramento Valley is under red flag warning starting Thursday

Hot and windy — the forecast for much of Northern California. Temperatures are expected to approach 100-degrees in many areas on Wednesday, triggering a red flag warning for most of the region, including Sacramento. National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Rowe said that the red flag warning would start on...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Multiple Sacramento fires believed to be intentional, officials say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several grass fires that sparked Thursday evening in Sacramento are believed to have been "intentionally set," officials said. The Sacramento Fire Department said all of the fires — at least five of them as of this writing — that sprung along Freeport Boulevard and Meadowview Road were quickly extinguished but also believed to have not been accidental.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy