Wildfire evacuation route concerns: Sheriff describes neighborhoods with few escape routes

Sonora, CA – A search for a possible drowning victim at God’s Bath swimming hole in the Stanislaus National Forest has been temporarily suspended. Hearing of the news, relatives of the victims from the east coast contacted Clarke Broadcasting, questioning why? We reached out to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Jacob Ostoich for more information on that decision. He told us that the last report that they had from the witnesses on the scene was that the victim jumped into the water and did not resurface, as we earlier reported here. Sgt. Ostoich advised, “Based on that, we believe that the current took him down. Given the fast-moving current and the rocky conditions, there is a possibility he could be stuck under a rock. If that’s the case, it’s just too dangerous because of the conditions.”

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO