Netflix Lays Off 150 Employees Due To 'Slowing Growth:' What You Should Know

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
 2 days ago
Netflix Inc NFLX is reportedly laying off nearly 150 employees due to “business needs.”. What Happened: A representative of the subscription video-on-demand firm said its “slowing growth” meant that it had to slow the “cost growth...

