Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres. Quinn is taking a seat after starting the first two games of the series. Odubel Herrera is shifting to center field in place of Quinn while Kyle Schwarber moves out to left and hits third. Garrett Stubbs is taking Quinn's place in the lineup to start at catcher and hit eighth. J.T. Realmuto is at designated hitter.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO