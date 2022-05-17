ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, NY

All public school districts in Genesee County report thumbs up in budget votes

By Joanne Beck
 2 days ago

Though votes were reported as unofficial this evening, it’s apparent that Batavia City Schools’ $54.8 million budget and a related 1 percent tax levy increase passed with a vote of 301 to 108.

It was one of eight districts to report a passed 2022-23 budget.

The other proposition on Batavia’s ballot was the election of board members for three vacant seats. Chezeray Rolle came out on top with 368 votes, followed by John Marucci and Korinne Anderson, each with 346 votes.

The Batavian

The Batavian

