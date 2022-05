The Chicago Cubs announced that right-hander David Robertson has been activated from the injured list. In corresponding moves, righty Mark Leiter Jr. was optioned to Triple-A Iowa to open a spot for Robertson on the active roster, and a 40-man spot was created when outfielder Michael Hermosillo was moved from the 10-day injured list to the COVID-related injury list, as no designation was given for Hermosillo’s new assignment.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO