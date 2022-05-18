Exciting Things To Do This Week in the Hudson Valley

Did you know that honey is the only food that doesn’t go bad? I’ve always heard that, and if you google it, it seems that it is indeed a true fact. It may crystallize, but it’s still okay to eat. As long as it’s stored correctly and not contaminated. Not only doesn’t it spoil, it also tastes delicious and it is supposed to be good for you. I'm sure you've heard that local honey can relieve your allergies. I know people that swear by it. No wonder honey is all the rage. And it deserves to be celebrated.

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO