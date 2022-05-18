ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Exciting Things To Do This Week in the Hudson Valley

By Paty Quyn
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Like most of us, I am wishing weekends were longer right now. Is it just me or does it seems like there is so much to do on the weekends and so little time? Of course, we all have the Honey-do list but I am actually talking about all the cool...

wpdh.com

Comments / 0

101.5 WPDH

Huge Honey Festival & Country Fair Coming to Orange County

Did you know that honey is the only food that doesn’t go bad? I’ve always heard that, and if you google it, it seems that it is indeed a true fact. It may crystallize, but it’s still okay to eat. As long as it’s stored correctly and not contaminated. Not only doesn’t it spoil, it also tastes delicious and it is supposed to be good for you. I'm sure you've heard that local honey can relieve your allergies. I know people that swear by it. No wonder honey is all the rage. And it deserves to be celebrated.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular NY State Park In Need Of Lifeguards

A popular NY state park is hiring lifeguards for the summer season. Summertime and the livin' is easy.... I have many fond memories of Lake Taghkanic with friends and family, and am still making memories these days. I love it there. The park sits adjacent to the Taconic State Parkway in the southern part of Columbia County. The land was donated to the state in 1929 by D. McRae Livingston with the requirement that Lake Charlotte's name would be changed to Lake Taghkanic. A Civilian Conservation Corps was established at the park in 1933, housing laborers tasked with constructing the park's water tower, beach, bathhouse, and cabin area.
TRAVEL
101.5 WPDH

7 ‘Gotta Get To’ Hudson Valley Flea Markets

If there is one pastime that Hudson Valley residents seem to enjoy, it’s going to flea markets. This time of the year in the Hudson Valley is prime time for yard and estate sales, and some of the best flea markets anywhere. Some of the area’s flea markets have been around forever. I remember visiting the High Falls Flea Market at least 15 or 20 years ago. And others are brand new like the 209 Flea which opened just a couple of weeks ago in Kerhonkson.
HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Best breakfast spots in Saratoga Springs, according to Tripadvisor

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for somewhere to get breakfast or brunch in Saratoga Springs, you have a few options. These are the top breakfast spots in Saratoga Springs, according to Tripadvisor. 16. Morrissey’s. Morrissey’s is located in the Adelphi Hotel. The restaurant serves...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
hvmag.com

Meet Nina Endrst: A Spiritual Multi-Hyphenate Living in Hudson

Nina Endrst—a Hudson-based Reiki master, movement teacher, meditation practitioner, tarot reader, and podcast host—is no stranger to transformation. She offers her services virtually and in-person, including retreats on her expansive farmstead. In her early 20s, Nina Endrst was strutting around the concrete jungle, cigarette in hand. She had...
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Wildfire at Harriman State Park is ‘Largest’ in Hudson Valley in 2022

Firefighters and forest rangers rushed to Harriman State Park to put out the "largest wildfire" in the Hudson Valley this year. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Among this week's items were Forest Rangers responding to wildfires. One was in the Hudson Valley.
HARRIMAN, NY
101.5 WPDH

See July 4th Fireworks from the Best Spot in the Hudson Valley

If you ask Hudson Valley residents where to find the best views in the Valley, many of them would tell you the Walkway Over the Hudson. And they’d be right. No matter where you look from the Walkway, it’s gorgeous. The river, the mountains, the sunrises and sunsets. So, it only stands to reason that if you want the best view of fireworks on the 4th of July, the Walkway Over the Hudson is the place to be.
HUDSON, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Loss of A Saratoga Icon

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Despite that more than a half-century had gone by since he first visited the Spa City, Hud Armstrong could effortlessly recall the first time he laid eyes on the place that would become home. “It was back in the ‘50s and we were living in South...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Beloved ‘Renowned’ Family-Owned Bistro For Sale in Kingston, NY

The bistro has been a staple in Ulster County and the owners are hoping the right people will purchase it. There's always a bit of a nostalgic feeling when you hear that a local restaurant is going up for sale. If you've been there, you automatically think about the memories you've experienced there and you start to wonder....who is going to buy it? Are they going to keep it the same or make changes? That being said, there is another location to add to our list of places for sale in the Hudson Valley.
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Residents Encouraged To Wear Masks Indoors

Another COVID surge is forcing leaders in the Hudson Valley to encourage residents to mask up, once again. COVID is, sadly, once again roaring across New York State. The CDC reports cases spiked 24 percent across New York last week. On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed over 10,300 new COVID cases. Wednesday's percent positive was 8.27 percent with the 7-Day average percent positive at 7.57 percent.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Who Needs to Get an Event Permit in Newburgh, New York?

Thinking about having a get-together this summer in Orange County, NY? There are many public places in Newburgh that would be great for that gathering. While you are thinking about who you want to invite to the family reunion and what the t-shirts should have on them, think about one more thing.
NEWBURGH, NY
103.9 The Breeze

See The Capital Region City Named One Of America’s 25 Best To Live

One Capital Region city continues to receive recognition as one of the best to live in the United States. Let's be honest. We all get a little too caught up from time to time in the negative aspects of where we live. It's human nature. I am sure just like any city, there are aspects to Capital Region life we are not crazy about (Taxes anyone?). But, sometimes a little outside perspective helps us to refocus on the positives, the things we love about living here in the Capital Region.
ALBANY, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
