Colts sign former Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay

By Glenn Marini
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ad8Sv_0fhh6DEy00

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indianapolis Colts have bolstered their already impressive offensive backfield, as the team has signed former Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay according to multiple reports.

Lindsay reportedly has signed a one-year deal with the club. Last year, Lindsay struggled to find a home, recording a total of 249 rushing yards during stints with the Texans and Dolphins.

Lindsay made his lone Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2018 for the Denver Broncos. An undrafted free agent out of the University of Colorado, Lindsay racked up 1,037 rushing yards and 9 rushing TDs in his first season. He followed that up with 1,011 yards in 2019.

The Colts already have Jonathan Taylor, who led the NFL in rushing last season, along with versatile back Nyheim Hines in the backfield.

Woman dies after crashing through cemetery fence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The woman who crashed through a fence surrounding Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne Monday has died. Abby Marie Reish was driving on Lindenwood Avenue just before 4 p.m. when for unknown reasons she drove off the east side of the road. Her vehicle went through the fence and burst into flames […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
