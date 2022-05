BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Idaho’s 20-year attorney general appears on his way out, while a close battle plays out for secretary of state. With all 44 counties reporting at least partial results early Wednesday morning, former congressman Raúl Labrador was leading in the attorney general’s race with 51.4% of the votes, cruising past incumbent Lawrence Wasden, who had secured 38.1% of the votes. Coeur d’Alene lawyer Art Macomber received 10.5%.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO