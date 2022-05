SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s statewide median sales price soared in April to more than $534,000, but there are signs that demand will soon start to slow. According to data from UtahRealEstate.com obtained by KUTV 2News Wednesday, prices for all housing types in Utah last month were up more than 25 percent from April 2021.

