Fort Madison, IA

For the Record – Tuesday, May 17, 2022

By Lee Vandenberg
Pen City Current
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article05/16/22 – 11:22 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident at the intersection of 15th Street and Avenue G. 05/16/22 – 11:33 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 1400 block of 35th...

KBUR

Two Keokuk men arrested for distribution of drugs

Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrests of two Keokuk men on Felony drug charges. 41-year-old Darnell Cochran of Keokuk was arrested on May 12th, 2022 in the 200 block of North 5th St. in Keokuk. Cochran is charged with two counts of Delivery of Controlled Substances, Possession with the Intent to Deliver Marijuana, Drug Tax Stamp Violation, and Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd Offense.
KEOKUK, IA
KBUR

Two Iowa fugitives arrested in separate manhunts

Des Moines, IA- Two Iowa fugitives are now jailed in separate cases. Radio Iowa reports that US Marshals arrested 20-year-old Kazius Childress late Tuesday in Davenport. Childress is charged with two murders in Cedar Rapids in January. Kavon Johnson and Cordal Lewis were shot to death in separate incidents within...
DAVENPORT, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Trial of Ottumwa Murder Suspect Begins

The trial of an Ottumwa man accused of breaking into a home and murdering a person in the residence began Wednesday. Preston Martin, 41, faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree burglary. Martin has pleaded not guilty to all charges by reason of insanity and diminished responsibility. Authorities...
OTTUMWA, IA
KWQC

Overnight motorcycle accident in Davenport turns fatal

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to a press release Thursday, the Davenport Police Department says an accident involving a car and motorcycle has left one person dead from their injuries. Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS say they responded to the intersection of Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street at 8:23...
DAVENPORT, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Appanoose County Suspect Captured, Faces Numerous Charges

The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect accused of assaulting a deputy has been apprehended and faces numerous charges. The search for David Boley came to an end at 3:50 PM on Tuesday, May 17 after authorities executed a search warrant at the residence of Christina Boley, David’s wife, in Centerville which resulted in the couple’s arrest.
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Michael “Frog” Moore, 67, Fort Madison

Michael “Frog” Moore, 67, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 4:28 PM at the SEIRMC in Ft. Madison. He was born on July 25, 1954 in Ft. Madison to Leroy J. and Genevieve E. Bohnenkamp. On September 18, 1982 he married Brenda Boyer and they later divorced. In his early years Frog was a commercial fisherman and then was a farmer and also raised cattle. He enjoyed fishing and hunting mushrooms. Frog was a very friendly person and loved to socialize. He had a big heart and would do anything for anyone.
FORT MADISON, IA
KCJJ

Search warrant of Solon residence leads to multiple charges against Iowa City man

A search warrant executed on a Solon residence has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. Reports indicate that the warrant was executed on March 16th at 11 am at the residence of 26-year-old Taylin Anderson, whose ID shows an address on Dover Street. During the search, numerous firearms were allegedly found, complete with loaded magazines, in Anderson’s bedroom. They included a Glock 19 9mm handgun, a Glock 32 Gen 4 .357 handgun, a Draco 7.62 mm handgun, and a Smith & Wesson 40 caliber handgun. Photos and videos with Anderson in possession of numerous firearms were also reportedly located.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Coal Valley police investigate bar fight

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Coal Valley police are investing a fight at Crabby’s Bar that injured a person in April. The Coal Valley Police Department responded to Crabby’s Bar, in the 800 block of West 1st Street for a reported fight on April 23. According to police...
COAL VALLEY, IL
ktvo.com

Kirksville man accused of ramming parked car with stolen truck

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man faces almost a half-dozen charges after a parked car in Kirksville was rammed by a stolen pickup truck. It happened on the afternoon of May 10, 2022, at 1016 North Oakland Avenue. According to court documents, the suspect, Alexander Cima, 22, of...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Western Iowa Today

Family of Missing Cedar Rapids Man Hopes Remains Can Be Found

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The family of a Cedar Rapids man who has been missing since his submerged city truck was found in the Cedar River is hoping his remains can be found. Erik Spaw was last seen on May Sixth driving between work sites, and his truck was pulled from the river on May Seventh. His mother Karen and other family told K-C-R-G T-V they believe complications from Erik’s Type One Diabetes contributed to his crash. Karen said he was trying to get “better control of his eyesight,” and his brother said numbness caused by diabetes forced Erik to give up racing. The family has put up flyers asking for help in finding Erik’s body.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Teen injured in shooting near Davenport elementary school Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport elementary school was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday following a shooting in the area, police said. Around 12:57 p.m., Davenport police responded to the 2700 block of McKinley Avenue and found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, according to a media release.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police respond to vehicle accident in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to an accident involving at least two vehicles Wednesday night. Police have partially blocked off the intersection of Kimberly Street and Fairmount Avenue, and TV6 crew on scene says it appears that a motorcycle and a car were involved in the accident. This...
DAVENPORT, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Man Charged With Harassment

An Ottumwa man is facing harassment charges stemming from an incident on May 11. According to court documents, at around 7:33 p.m. on May 11, 65 year old George Edward Dennison made contact with an unnamed victim at a residence on Evergreen Street in Ottumwa. The report states that Dennison threatened to shoot the victim with a bow and arrow. He additionally threatened to pour gasoline throughout the house and burn the house down with the victim inside. As a result of this incident, a warrant for Dennison’s arrest was issued.
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Ottumwa firefighters set house on fire

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A firefighter’s job usually involves preventing fires, but in Ottumwa on Wednesday, crews started one. The Ottumwa Fire Department is helping the city revitalize its neighborhoods by destroying a handful of abandoned properties. Wednesday's task involved burning a city-owned placarded home on Olney Street. Crews...
OTTUMWA, IA
KIMT

Suspect in two Cedar Rapids murders is arrested in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man wanted for two killings in Linn County has been arrested in Davenport. U.S. Marshals apprehended Kazius Jarekaiser Childress, 20, and took him to the Scott County Jail on Tuesday. Childress was wanted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of going armed with intent.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Woman Ordered Probation for Lee County Burglary

A Washington woman recently pleaded guilty to a lesser offense in South Lee County. Fifty-one year-old My Hanh Nguyen was originally charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, a class D felony. Court documents show that Nguyen’s judgment was deferred and she was placed on probation not to exceed five years. Nguyen was ordered to pay $120 in victim restitution and a civil penalty of $1,025, but was found not to have the reasonable ability to pay Category B restitution. No pleas or judgment were entered for counts of forgery, a class D felony, and possession of burglar’s tools, an aggravated misdemeanor.
LEE COUNTY, IA
Davenport Journal

LCSO: 47-year-old woman who drowned in Wapsipinicon River identified

Linn County, IOWA – According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, this incident occurred right before 2 p.m. Saturday. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Central City Fire Department, Center Point Ambulance Service and Linn County Conversation Officers responded to the report of a missing female tubing on the Wapsipinicon River.
LINN COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

FMHS to shred Class of 2017 records

FORT MADISON – Fort Madison High School officials are informing students from the Class of 2017 that they will be shredding documentation after June 2. Anyone that would like to have academic records or folders returned should contact marsha.bowen@fmcsd.org or call 319-372-1862 to arrange for this to be picked up.
FORT MADISON, IA

