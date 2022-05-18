For the Record – Tuesday, May 17, 2022

A Washington woman recently pleaded guilty to a lesser offense in South Lee County. Fifty-one year-old My Hanh Nguyen was originally charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, a class D felony. Court documents show that Nguyen’s judgment was deferred and she was placed on probation not to exceed five years. Nguyen was ordered to pay $120 in victim restitution and a civil penalty of $1,025, but was found not to have the reasonable ability to pay Category B restitution. No pleas or judgment were entered for counts of forgery, a class D felony, and possession of burglar’s tools, an aggravated misdemeanor.
