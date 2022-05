BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joined officials Thursday afternoon from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to announce the city’s plan to address homelessness. Baltimore has set a House America goal to rehouse at least 1,000 households experiencing homelessness and add at least 1,605 new units of affordable housing into the development pipeline this year. The House America initiative is a partnership in which HUD and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness work with local leaders to use American Rescue Plan funding to rehouse homeless people and stimulate the construction of new affordable housing. The process to meet...

