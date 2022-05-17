ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic react to winning the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft lottery

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H8u1v_0fhh581D00
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Magic president Jeff Weltman on Tuesday expressed his excitement that the organization will have the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft after winning the selection in the lottery in Chicago, Illinois.

The Magic received their fourth No. 1 pick in franchise history and first since 2004 when they drafted Dwight Howard. They, along with the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons, had a 14% chance of winning after finishing with one of the three worst records in the NBA.

Orlando previously won the lottery in back-to-back years in 1992 when it selected Shaquille O’Neal. They drafted Chris Webber the following year but traded his rights to the Golden State Warriors for Penny Hardaway and three first-round picks.

The impact of winning figures to have lasting effects on the team.

“It means we get to choose who we feel is the best fit for our team and who we feel will have the biggest long-range impact,” Weltman said. “Obviously, with that will come a lot of conversations. It will be interesting to see some of the calls that come up but mostly it means that we get to familiarize ourselves now with the elite prospects that we can add to our team.”

The Magic will enter the draft process now in control of their fate. Weltman said the team will do its due diligence on those prospects in the conversation to be the top pick and will carefully meet with each of them to determine the best long-term fit.

Duke forward Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren and Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr. — who were all on hand in Chicago — are considered to be the front-runners and will meet in the coming weeks with the Magic.

“I think there are a lot of elite-level prospects at the top of this draft,” Weltman said. “I do feel that as they start to make the rounds, teams will start to fall in love with guys, which is what generally happens. Generally, the leverage will kind of unfold from there but I know we’ll have a lot of interesting discussions with teams. We don’t go into this thing looking to trade our pick. We’ll look to add a really talented young, high-character guy to our roster.”

The Magic hadn’t experienced much luck in the lottery after winning the top pick three times by 2004. The team had been in the lottery seven times prior to this year since trading Howard in 2012 and failed to improve on its odds each time.

Their luck changed this time around, and it could have been because of a last-minute change.

Weltman was originally chosen to represent the team on stage at the McCormick Place Convention Center. However, the team changed its mind and instead sent head coach Jamahl Mosley in his place, resulting in his biggest win since assuming the position last year.

“I haven’t been very good at this,” Weltman said of the change. “Coach was feeling lucky and we let him roll the dice. Tonight, he is the Coach of the Year.”

Weltman admitted luck is always needed in certain situations and every team needs things to break their way, especially on the night of the draft lottery. Call it fate or some really good luck brought on by Mosley, but the Magic will happily take their latest No. 1 selection.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Laker unloads on Patrick Beverley over critical comments

One NBA player has had about enough of Patrick Beverley’s Haterade Tour. In this week’s episode of his “Inside the Green Room” podcast, Philadelphia 76ers veteran Danny Green went in on the Minnesota Timberwolves guard Beverley, who has recently been criticizing Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul. In a series of fiery remarks on TV, Beverley called Paul a “cone” defensively and mocked Paul for getting cooked by Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Basketball
City
Detroit, IL
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Auburn, IL
Orlando, FL
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Monty Williams has great response for Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley attracted a great deal of attention on Monday for his harsh criticism of Chris Paul, and Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams had a strong response. During his appearance as a guest analyst on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Beverley unloaded on Paul for being a poor defender. The Minnesota Timberwolves star said Williams should have benched Paul during the Suns’ blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.
NBA
CBS Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at Nick Saban after Alabama coach claimed Jackson State paid top recruit $1 million

Alabama coach Nick Saban set fire to college football's offseason on Wednesday night by flat-out claiming Texas A&M "bought" every player on its team through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. However, the Aggies weren't the only ones in Saban's crosshairs during a nearly 7-minute, wide-ranging rant on NIL. Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were also targeted when Saban said the Tigers paid a recruit seven figures to sign a National Letter of Intent.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Jamahl Mosley
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Penny Hardaway
Person
Chris Webber
FOX Sports

NBA Mock Draft: Jabari Smith to Orlando Magic at No. 1

The Orlando Magic won the NBA Draft lottery and now have their choice of one of the big three prospects: Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero. Expect smokescreens galore from the Magic, given that the world knows that OKC covets the 7-foot Holmgren. Might we see a trade like in 2017, when Boston knew it wanted Jayson Tatum, so it traded from No. 1 to 3 to acquire an additional pick?
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Lottery#The Golden State Warriors
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Reveals He And LeBron James Once Played 1-On-1 After He Said He Was Better Than Everyone On The Cavs: “Me Going Against Bron, We Played 1-On-1 One Time, By The Way, I’m Not Gonna Tell Y’all Who Won Or Lost.”

While they only played in the NBA together for 3 years, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were a formidable duo. Kyrie's growth into a superstar was one of the biggest reasons LeBron James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014. And the duo went to the NBA Finals all three...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Bengals Star Is Ready To Hold Out: NFL World Reacts

One of the most impactful players on the Cincinnati Bengals' roster is reportedly unwilling to play under the franchise tag. Per USA Today's Tyler Dragon, "Bengals safety Jessie Bates has no intentions of playing under franchise tag, per a person close to the situation. He's not expected to attend OTAs or report to training camp."
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers remain at 14th overall pick following 2022 NBA draft lottery

CHICAGO — Tuesday night's NBA draft lottery went off with very little drama, at least as far as the Cavaliers are concerned. As expected, Cleveland will pick 14th overall in the first round of June's draft by virtue of finishing this season with the best record (44-38) of any team not to make the playoffs. The Cavs entered the annual drawing of the ping pong balls with a mere 0.5% chance at earning the No. 1 overall selection and a less than 3% chance of just moving up into the top four.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy