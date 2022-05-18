ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

3 arrested, 2 flee into woods after officer-involved shooting in Anne Arundel Co.

By 7News Staff
WJLA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Three people are in custody and two more are on the run after an officer-involved shooting at a Metropolitan Police Department...

wjla.com

Anne Arundel County, MD
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Smart Car Crossed Over Center Lane In Crash That Killed One In Baltimore County: Police

The driver of a smart car that crossed over the center line and struck oncoming traffic in Baltimore County has died, authorities say. Paul Roberts, 55, was traveling north in a 2009 Daimler smart car, when the car crossed into the southbound lane and struck a 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe on York Road near Coachmans Way around 6:15 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, say Baltimore County Police.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman injured in South Baltimore shooting, search for suspect continues

Police are investigating a South Baltimore shooting that left a woman injured on Wednesday night. At approximately 9:09 p.m., patrol officers were in the intersection of Potee at Patapsco Avenue, when they heard gunfire. Officers canvassed the area and located a 29-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Victim robbed at gunpoint in downtown Bethesda; police searching for suspect

BETHESDA, Md. - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing someone at gunpoint in Bethesda, Maryland, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the incident happened on May 11 around 10:46 p.m. in the 4800 block of Hampden Lane. Police said that the victim was waiting to enter a parking garage at the address when a white four-door car pulled up next to her. Police said the suspect approached the victim from behind with a gun and demanded the victim’s purse.
BETHESDA, MD
#Shooting#Arundel#Maryland State Police#Park Police#Violent Crime#Anne Arundel Co#Mpd#Special Police
CBS Baltimore

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Fired Upon In Impound Parking Lot, Arrests Made

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Metropolitan Police Department Special Police Officer is reporting that someone shot at him when he encountered trespassers on a temporary impound parking lot Tuesday, according to authorities. The officer said the encounter took place on a Metropolitan Police Department impound lot located in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, police said. The officer told investigators that he encountered multiple people. He said he was fired upon after he questioned them, according to authorities. The officer returned fire. No one was injured by the flying bullets, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department arrested two teenagers following the exchange of gunfire, according to authorities. The Anne Arundel County Police Department made two arrests too, according to a police spokesman. Anne Arundel County officers detained a 16-year-old boy. They charged him with the possession of drugs with the intention to distribute them and possession of a handgun, police said. The handgun charge is unrelated to the incident at the impound parking lot, according to authorities. Additionally, county officers arrested an 18-year-old man. A fifth person is suspected to be involved and could soon face charges, county officials said. Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating the incident.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Easton Rite Aid robbery under investigation

EASTON, Md. – Easton Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. According to police, at around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, a male wearing a mask walked into the Rite Aid located at 101 Marlboro Avenue, jumped the counter of the pharmacy, and pushed through the pharmacist to obtain prescription medication. After taking several medications, the suspect reportedly fled on foot towards the Amish Market.
EASTON, MD
WUSA9

Special Police exchange gunfire with suspects in Anne Arundel Co.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above is related to another story published on May 17, 2022. The Metropolitan Police Department received a report about a Special Police Officer stating that he encountered suspects on a Metropolitan Police Department temporary impound lot located in Anne Arundel County, MD, according to officials.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Police Officers Injured In Southwest Baltimore Collision, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore police officers were injured early Wednesday in a crash in West Baltimore, authorities said. The two-vehicle crash happened about 1:47 a.m. near the intersection of Hilton Street and Frederick Avenue, according to preliminary details released by police. Both officers were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, a police spokesperson told WJZ. Additional details, such as the officers’ identities or how the two patrol vehicles collided, were not immediately available Wednesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Continue to Investigate Armed Robbery of McDonald’s; Additional Surveillance Video of Suspect Released

Update: May 18, 2022- Detectives continue to investigate this armed robbery of a McDonald’s on Colesville Road. Detectives have released additional video footage of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. ————————————————————————————————————————————- Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Drunken driving suspect asks to waive bail review after fatal crash

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — The man accused ofkilling a construction worker Tuesday night in a drunken driving crash asked a judge to remain held without bail during his first court appearance Thursday. Christopher Asher, 48, appeared via video link from the Anne Arundel County Detention Center. His attorney requested...
DAVIDSONVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County police hanging up 'intimidating' black uniforms

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County Police officers are hanging up their black uniforms and could be getting new threads. County Executive Mark Elrich said during a media briefing on Wednesday that part of the process of "reimagining police" was a broad consensus that people found black police uniforms intimidating.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Armed carjacking in Rockville

Rockville City police responded to a report of an armed carjacking in the Lincoln Park area Tuesday night. The carjacking was reported in the 700 block of Lenmore Avenue at 11:30 PM, according to crime data. That is around the Rocklin Park apartment complex, between Spring and Frederick Avenues.
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Looking For Missing 14-Year-Old Girl

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for help locating a missing Baltimore teen. Amiara McNair, 14, was reported missing from the 5100 block of Cordelia Avenue, Baltimore Police said Thursday. McNair, who’s known to frequent Northwest Baltimore, was last seen in the 300 block of Gay Street, police said. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
BALTIMORE, MD

