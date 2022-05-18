City to 'reconfigure' food trucks location after downtown shootings

In a Tuesday press conference following three shootings in downtown Milwaukee on Friday night, including one that saw 17 people shot near Juneau and Water, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced changes for food trucks.

"We will reconfigure the location of food trucks where folks have been congregating and participating in some of this poor activity," Mayor Johnson said.

It was one of several things he said would change following the weekend of violence.

Usually at least three food trucks are parked along Water Street near the Knapp and Juneau intersections. On the weekends and during big events, like Bucks games, even more show up.

V, who didn't want to use her full name, owns one of the food trucks that is out in the area nearly every night.

"We've been down here, at least my food truck has been down here for seven years," V said. "It's not right to say they're gonna move us around because of congregating when they don't congregate in front of the food trucks."

V said it feels like fault is being placed on her and other food truck owners.

"They can't blames us for what's going on, 'cause we don't have nothing to do with it," she said.

V also said it's already been a tough few years during the pandemic. She said having to move will hurt her business even more because her customers are accustomed to coming by for lunch or dinner on Water Street.

"We're all trying to survive and our business is gonna hurt, and because of everything that's going on, it's gonna hurt even more. And then to add on to it and tell us that it's our fault, or the congregation, they don't congregate in front of the food trucks so I don't feel that it's right," V said.

Mayor Johnson did not elaborate during the press conference on what a reconfiguration of the food trucks would look like or when a change of location would go into effect.

