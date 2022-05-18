ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Arnold girls soccer coach resigns

By Thomas Shults
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZIdM9_0fhh3dAn00

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Changes are coming to the Arnold girls soccer program.

Head coach Larry Cecchini resigned a year after being named the Bay County Girls Soccer Coach of the Year.

Two years ago the Marlins were the state runner-up for the state championship under Cecchini.

Last year the Marlins went 13-6.

Cecchini said the choice was a personal decision. He said he felt it was time to give someone else the chance to take over the program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Liberty County advances in softball playoffs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Liberty County is in the final four of the FHSAA 1A softball playoffs. The Bulldogs advanced to the semifinals after taking down Wewahitchka in the district championship. They play Jay on Tuesday
WMBB

Holmes County baseball wins Class 1A State Title

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Holmes County baseball team won their programs first state championship with a 3-1 victory over Bozeman in the Class 1A State Finals. Senior Colby Jones got the start and win for the Blue Devils who finish the season at 24-7. The Bucks finish as Class 1A State Runners-up and […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WMBB

PSJ athlete helps para-athletes win World Cup

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The USA won the first World Cup for the International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football Tuesday afternoon. One of its best players, Jesslyn Kuhnel is from Port St. Joe. She was selected as one of the 10 members of the team. On Tuesday she scored two goals in America’s 4-2 […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Local athletes sign to colleges

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Three Bay High athletes are on to bigger and better things. Two cheerleaders and a football player signed to colleges Wednesday. Cheerleader Kailey Kaspar signed to the University of North Florida. Fellow cheerleader Isabelle Stevens is signed to the University of South Florida. Former Bay High running back Demari Wyatt […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Local
Florida Sports
City
Panama City, FL
Bay County, FL
Sports
City
Panama City Beach, FL
WMBB

North Bay Haven student suspended for racist TikTok

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —Administrators at North Bay Haven Charter Academy have suspended a student for making a racist TikTok message that spread around the school. The school is now dealing with the repercussions. Earlier this week a student at North Bay Haven told kids to point at a camera. He then layered a voice-over […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

PCB officials give swimming safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — With summertime just right around the corner, officials want to remind parents about water safety. Memorial Day weekend is known as the official kickoff to summer in Panama City Beach. It’s also the time for parents to keep an eye on their children by the water. “From ages one […]
WMBB

Southern Lights talent competition winner will get $10K

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Chipola College in Marianna is hosting the 4th annual Southern Lights The Search for a Star competition. The production team wants to help take your talents to the next level. They also might give you $10,000 if you’re really good. “May 25 is the deadline for people to enter,” Charlie Dykes, […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Arnold baseball falls in regional semifinals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Arnold lost to top-seeded Bishop Kenny High School in the regional semifinals on the FHSAA 4A playoffs 5-3. Colton Dorsey drove in two runs in the third inning. In the top of the fifth Warrick Wilmot lined a shot to center field to score a third run for the Marlins.
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Marlins
WMBB

Bay United to host competitive tryouts this week

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Local boys and girls wanting to play competitive soccer will have the opportunity to show their skills this week. The tryouts for the Bay United Soccer Club will take place this Tuesday and Thursday. It’s open to kids born between 2003 and 2015. Tryouts will be held at the […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Drake

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Drake, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! Drake, an American Bulldog, is three years old. This sweet boy is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL 32404 or call (850) 767-3333. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bozeman and Holmes County prepare for playoff games

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WMBB) — Bozeman and Holmes County are readying for their semi-final 1A playoff games Wednesday. Top-seeded Bozeman is taking on Dixie County. The Bucks are 24-4 this season and have won every single game against the 1A competition they have played. “It’s more of just like do what we do all year,” […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

M.C. Sherman Invitational continues Saturday

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the biggest tournaments in Northwest Florida is celebrating its 95th year. Saturday was the second round of the M.C. Sherman Invitational at the Panama Country Club. The course used to be lined by oak trees, but those were wiped out by Hurricane Michael. “It’s odd sometimes you look […]
GOLF
WMBB

Holmes County makes return trip to Fort Myers

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Holmes County baseball team was sent off to Fort Myers on Monday afternoon, preparing for their second consecutive Class 1A State Semifinals appearance. The Blue Devils fell to the eventual state runners-up Chipley in the Final Four last season, but Holmes County senior right fielder Trent Pilcher said they’re coming […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Mosley hires Derrio Green as head boys basketball coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – After nearly a three-month search, Mosley announced the hiring of Bay County native Derrio Green as their next head boys basketball coach. Green is coming over from cross-town rival Arnold, where he was an assistant to Head Coach Josh Laatsch last season. He grew up in Panama City and attended […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

95th annual M.C. Sherman Invitational begins

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The 95th annual M.C. Sherman Invitational golf tournament began at the Panama Country Club on Friday morning. There are 166 players competing in the tournament and Panama Country Club President Jay Hancock said it is one of the most history-rich amateur golf events in the country. “Well the Sherman Invitational […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Tropical Trouble In May

Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The buzz around social media is that a hurricane will be in the Gulf of Mexico. Is that really something we should be worried about in May? In short, no… Is it possible to have something tropical to deal with in the medium range future ( 8 to 10 days)? […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Local athletes shine at 2A Track and Field State Championships

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Several athletes from four local high schools won or placed in their event at the Class 2A Track and Field State Championships on Thursday. Rutherford’s Shakirah Edwards took first place in the girls high jump with a 1.67m leap. South Walton’s Jocelyn Eby took first place in the girls pole vault […]
GAINESVILLE, FL
WMBB

Mosley, Gulf Coast alum Mason Smith signs with UWF

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley High School alum and Gulf Coast outfielder Mason Smith announced he would be playing baseball at the University of West Florida next season. Smith helped lead Mosley to the Class 6A Final Four in 2019 and has spent the past three seasons, COVID year included, playing for Gulf Coast. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy