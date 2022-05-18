Arnold girls soccer coach resigns

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Changes are coming to the Arnold girls soccer program.

Head coach Larry Cecchini resigned a year after being named the Bay County Girls Soccer Coach of the Year.

Two years ago the Marlins were the state runner-up for the state championship under Cecchini.

Last year the Marlins went 13-6.

Cecchini said the choice was a personal decision. He said he felt it was time to give someone else the chance to take over the program.

