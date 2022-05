PASADENA, Texas — For the first time in the program’s history, the San Jacinto College softball team is back-to-back conference and regional champions. The Coyotes clinched the regional title in a 3-1 victory over Bossier Parish Community College on Sunday, May 15, and is headed back to the NJCAA Softball World Series for the sixth time in program history.

