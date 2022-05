CHICAGO - The curfew for minors in Millennium Park officially began Thursday night. Unaccompanied minors will not be allowed in the park after 6 p.m. The ban came just one day after a 16-year-old was killed in front of ‘The Bean.’ That same night, 26 minors and five adults were arrested. A total of eight guns were confiscated during the chaos.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO