Legacy Academy Announces Valedictorian & Salutatorian

De Queen High School Students “Seal” Future With Biliteracy. Congratulations to these 34 DHS Spanish 3 & 4 students who recently earned the Arkansas Seal of Biliteracy for demonstrating proficiency in English and Spanish by high school graduation. These outstanding students are 34 of 780 Arkansas students from around the state who have earned this distinction. De Queen High School was 4th in the state with the most students who have achieved this honor. These students had to show proficiency in English, which was determined by a 19 or higher on the ACT for both English and Reading, as well as scoring a 5 or higher (Intermediate Mid - Advanced High) on the Stamps AVANT Spanish language proficiency exam.

DE QUEEN, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO