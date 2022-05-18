ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockesburg, AR

Legacy Academy Announces Valedictorian & Salutatorian

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegacy Academy Announces Valedictorian & Salutatorian. Lockesburg, ARK—Legacy Academy announced that senior Grace Tucker is. the private school’s Class of 2022 Valedictorian. Grace has a. perfect 4.0 for all of her high school career. In...

